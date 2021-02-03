Mystery surrounds director’s service station meet with Negrini

Speculation is rife among staff at Fisher’s Folly over the identity of a senior council figure who was seen at a secretive meeting last week with Jo Negrini.

“Negreedy” is the former chief exec who walked away from the wreckage she had helped to create at the council with a cool £440,000 pay-off from the cash-strapped local authority.

Under Negrini, a self-proclaimed “regeneration practitioner”, Croydon’s cash reserves were run down to dangerously low levels (hence the Section 114 notice issued shortly after she’d gone), but with council debts soaring to £1.5billion.

It was Negrini who had presided over the financial disaster that is Brick by Brick (will the borough ever see any of the £210million they have been loaned?), the collapse of the Westfield redevelopment of the town centre, children’s services failing its Ofsted inspection, and the unfinished and hugely over-budget Fairfield Halls refurbishment.

Now council employees at all levels want to know what Negrini might have been discussing in her meeting with one of the council’s most senior staff at Clacket Lane Services.

In December, Negrini had refused to find the time to be interviewed by Richard Penn for his “investigation” into possible wrong-doing at the council when she had been in charge.

But last week, Negrini managed to drive from her East Dulwich address down to the M25 in Kent.

This was no chance encounter. Both Negrini and the director-level council staffer met in the car park of the motorway services. Negrini got into the council staffer’s BMW, where they were seen to be having a friendly chat.

Negrini’s appointments and promotions at director level during her time in charge at Croydon were notoriously… unsuccessful.

Shifa Mustahavefridaysoff took over Negrini’s old job in charge of “Place”, the cause of much of the council’s financial angst and serious failings of governance. Colm Lacey, Negrini’s old mate from Lambeth and Newham, has managed to deliver just three council homes at Brick by Brick since the company was formed nearly six years ago. Steve Iles “MBE”, who Negrini promoted beyond his competency, has failed to improve the borough’s public realm. And the soon-to-depart Heather Cheesbrough has hardly covered herself in glory in the planning department.

But why would Negrini be meeting one of these characters in the car park of a motorway service station where they must have hoped no one would recognise them?

Inside Croydon’s source who witnessed this assignation between two old colleagues is certain of the identity of the BMW-driving council staffer, but we’re hopeful that they might come forward on their own account and explain what their meeting was all about.

Is Negrini planning some kind of comeback, and needs a reference?

Perhaps Negrini recruiting for her new consultancy, Total Place?

Was she hoping to get a leg-up on the waiting list for one of Brick by Brick’s shared ownership homes?

Or was she being briefed about what has been going on inside Fisher’s Folly in her absence, and making sure that they get their stories right when, if ever, they are properly investigated over their parts in the council’s financial collapse?

Despite the reputation of the borough having been dragged into the gutter on Negrini’s watch, she appears to know no shame. Thus, when Lacey posted a typically self-regarding (and self-pitying) message on professional networking site Linked In about him and his company having had a “grim year”, Negrini was one of those to press the “Like” button.

For most people, 2020 and coronavirus will be remembered as more than “grim”.

But for the likes of Lacey and Negrini (“Hon FRIBA” ha!), still in denial about their part in the failures of Brick by Brick and Croydon Council, a bit of social media self-promotion over a photograph of the new South Norwood Library (which may never open because of the millions the council squandered on the Lacey-run building company), is just the thing to maintain their profile among the architects and developers who have fawned over them.

As one insider at Fisher’s Folly, intrigued by what Negrini’s service station meeting might have been about, and angry at Lacey’s continued self-obsession, said, “They either just don’t give a toss for the mess they have created, or are too thick to even comprehend it.”

