Croydon charity uses Health Lottery funds to put people first

Croydon People First has used nearly £25,000 of funding from People’s Health Trust, raised by the Health Lottery, to provide support for those with learning difficulties, helping them negotiate modern living.

From adapting documents into easy-read formats to supporting the development of digital skills, the charity has made itself indispensable to its clients during the past year of covid-19 and lockdown.

Few have struggled with the circumstances of the pandemic more than those with learning difficulties. Dealing with local authority communications, disruption of routine and social networks can cause great difficulty.

The Health Lottery is an independent scheme which manages 12 lotteries across Great Britain, and which has raised £120million so far. Each month, the money raised is allocated to one of those regions in rotation. This means that across the year, every area of England, Scotland and Wales gets a share of the funds raised. The 12 regional and country lotteries are run for one specific purpose: tackling health inequalities in their respective area.

In Croydon, money raised through The Health Lottery has supported a new project called “Together we are one voice”, a system of steering groups set up to discuss and influence external events which impact the community. The steering groups are an opportunity for people to raise their concerns and be supported to take action.

One issue raised was dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour which included an incident where a member was sworn at by a cyclist. This concern was then raised with a councillor who agreed to work with the steering group.

Geraldine O’Shea, director of Croydon People First, said: “The pandemic has been very difficult for people with learning difficulties.

“We’ve had routines disturbed and habits interrupted which can be distressing. That with the general health risk has definitely had an impact. Croydon People First has really tried to keep people going.”

Thanks to the funding, the charity received tablets, phones and software subscriptions which allowed the networks to continue to provide support for Croydon People First’s service-users. Through conversations and friendship, Croydon People First users taught one another to overcome the issues created by moving online.

Prior to the pandemic, Croydon People First organised a great range of activities and educational projects including a community hub café which gave vital jobs and experience to people with learning difficulties, to lectures on travel and money management. As England emerges from the pandemic, the charity will continue to re-introduce projects which see service users build confidence through travel, use of public services and on-the-job training.

Croydon People First is a small charity. They have five part-time members of staff and 10 regular volunteers. The charity’s four trustees all have learning difficulties – they are a user-led organisation. Their vision is for people with learning disabilities or difficulties in Croydon to have choices, independence, a voice in local decisions and to enjoy a good quality of life.

The Health Lottery’s Martin Ellice said: “Money raised from The Health Lottery has and always will continue to support projects which champion the independence, freedom and self-expression of those with learning difficulties.”

To find out more about Croydon People First, click here.

To find out more about The Health Lottery, click here.

