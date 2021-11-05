Carr’s plastic patrol takes her from the Wandle to the Hudson

Lizzie Carr, the environmentalist from Purley who in 2016 paddled the length of England’s waterways to check how much waste plastic was polluting the country’s rivers and canals, has set off on another scientific adventure.

Carr is using her paddle board to cover the length of the Hudson River in North America to raise awareness of plastic pollution. On her 170-mile journey, she will be collecting water samples so microplastic levels in the river can be analysed.

Carr is revisiting the Hudson – she conducted a similar journey in 2018 – at the same time that the COP26 conference is taking place in Glasgow, and when she has been forced to cancel journeys along waterways in England because of the dangerous levels of toxic pollution being pumped into our rivers, streams and canals.

In July this year, Carr’s charity, Planet Patrol, had to abandon a paddleboarding clean up on one English river because the water was toxic – a recent heavy rainfall meant the local water companies storm drain had overflowed and raw sewage was released into the river.

In the past few months, spillages into Croydon’s very own chalk stream, the Wandle, which runs through Wandle Park, into Waddon Ponds, and on towards Carshalton and the Thames, have seen it change colour to an unnatural bright green, with hugely damaging impact on the wildlife that depends on the water. Previous spillages into the Wandle have traced the source to domestic toilets and bathroom waste being emptied directly into the river by the water companies.

The Environment Agency, supposedly the government watchdog which is supposed to prevent such environmental vandalism, has failed to act.

Planet Patrol says, “One of the biggest pollution sources is water companies and sewage treatment plants responsible for managing human waste.

“More than 400,000 spills of sewage leaked into England’s rivers and seas in 2020.

“If you want to challenge the current legislation that allows these privatised companies to pump excess levels of untreated sewage into England’s rivers then we must act.”

The charity asks for people to sign this petition by Surfers Against Sewage calling for government to provide better protections for coastlines.

Carr’s latest Hudson adventure ought to be well within her capabilities. She covered 400 miles in 2016 when she paddled from the English Channel in Hampshire, via rivers and canals, to Cumbria, picking up discarded plastic bottles, traffic cones and 1,200 other nasties along the way.

And in 2017, Carr became the first woman to paddle board solo across the Channel.

The majority of plastic in America is “only used once before it’s thrown away”, she said.

“This is a man-made problem. Eighty per cent of marine debris starts from inland sources, including rivers like the Hudson, before it eventually flows out to the ocean.

“I want my journey along the Hudson to motivate people to take action, so together, we can make a real difference to resolve the global problem of plastics choking out seas.”

Carr’s board will be fitted with a “smart” fin that will measure the water temperature, an effort to help interpret the impact of global warming. The data will be collected by a chip in the fin and transmitted to an oceanographic research institute.

