‘Local’ Conservatives voted for Johnson as leader, remember?

CROYDON COMMENTARY: MP Chris Philp, a minister in Boris Johnson’s Tory government, emailed his Croydon South constituents with a message about the local elections asking them to vote for ‘local’ Conservatives, this is how GRAHAM TOTTLE replied…

Dear Mr Philp,

Your party holds the country in contempt.

More people are being forced into poverty due to your inept policies including, but not limited to, Brexit, which is far from “done”.

Businesses are closing because of the additional costs associated with exporting to the EU, or simply relocating to the continent, costing jobs and revenue to the Exchequer.

Students no longer benefit from Erasmus and holidaying with pets in Europe has now become more bureaucratic and expensive.

The situation in Northern Ireland is teetering on the edge of disaster with the very real threat of a return to violence.

Regional funding from the EU has not been replaced as promised.

Inflation is soaring, as are the bank balances of those Tory supporters who have benefited from dubiously awarded PPE contracts.

This government knew of the dangers of moving the elderly from hospitals into care homes without covid testing but you did it anyway. As a result, thousands died, whilst Matt Hancock lied repeatedly about throwing a protective ring around them.

Furthermore, your leader has been proved a liar and has been fined (with others) for breaking the law, throwing parties whilst insisting that everyone else should stay away from loved ones, on many occasions missing precious last moments.

“Local” Conservatives seek to deceive us further by attempting to distinguish between themselves and the morally bankrupt Tory Westmister cabal – a deception which will not work. “Local” Conservative members elected Johnson as leader in the first instance you will remember.

Furthermore, as you have not seen fit to answer my previous emails, the answer is “No” – I will not be voting for any representatives or members of the Conservative Party either locally or nationally and will actively campaign for the candidates most likely to defeat them.

Sincerely,

Graham Tottle

