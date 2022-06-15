London Assembly funds Croydon College’s digital skills hub

The Greater London Assembly is to fund Croydon College to create the Croydon Digital Skills Hub, working together with John Ruskin College in Selsdon, working with 17 Croydon businesses and providing free courses to ensure residents have the digital skills needed to excel in their careers.

The courses on offer are free for learners who currently don’t hold a Level 3 or higher qualification.

The courses – BCS Level 3 Certificate in IT User Skills (ECDL Advanced) (ITQ); NCFE Level 3 Certificate in Cyber Security Practices (an absolute must for anyone working for Katherine Kerswell at Croydon Council); NCFE Level 3 Certificate in Coding Practices; and Gateway Level 3 Certificate in Systems Infrastructure – will, the College says, “support learners to gain access to tech training, apprenticeships, work placements, job opportunities and increase digital inclusion”.

John Ruskin College has received funding to deliver two courses – Nonregulated Level 2 ICT and a Certificate in IT User skills ECDL (ITQ).

Around 6,000 people are enrolled at Croydon College, mostly for further education, apprenticeships, BTECs and vocational courses. John Ruskin College specialises in vocational education, and forms part of the Orbital South College group which includes East Surrey College and Reigate School of Art.

As part of the funding package for the Digital Skills Hub, Croydon College will also provide access to its careers coach service.

For employers referring an existing member of staff, an obligation to co-fund the training with a 30per cent contribution is required.

For more information on the Croydon Digital Skills Hub at Croydon College, and to apply, visit www.croydon.ac.uk/the-croydon-digital-skills-hub/.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

