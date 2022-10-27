Purley care worker shortlisted for lifetime achievement award

Janet Janes, a team leader at a care home in Purley has made it to the final stage in the “Lifetime Achievement in Care” category in this year’s Caring UK Awards.

Janes began her career in 1989, after becoming a carer for both her father and mother-in-law who lived with dementia and Alzheimer’s, respectively. She joined Care UK’s Amberley Lodge on Downlands Road in 1999 after the then home manager personally asked her to be part of the team since she had gained such a fantastic reputation within the region for her work.

In 2000, Janes was one of the first to take part in an accredited Alzheimer’s training course and she takes a lead role in implementing the gold atandard framework for end-of-life care at Amberley Lodge. This ensures new team members have the knowledge and confidence to understand how best to support residents and their families.

“The best way I can describe Janet is she goes above and beyond her duties with kindness, and a smile on her face, because she takes pride and enjoyment in the duties she performs,” according to the relative of one of the elderly residents at Amberley Lodge.

Azalea Moses, home manager at Amberley Lodge, said that she and the staff are “thrilled” at Janes’s shortlisting. “Being shortlisted is testament to Janet’s hard work and her commitment to providing an outstanding service throughout her career to ensure every resident who comes into her care leads a happy and fulfilling life.

“It is truly inspiring to observe her interactions between the residents and their relatives and I’m thrilled she is being recognised for the difference she makes each day to the residents.

“I’d like to thank Janet for her fantastic service to the care sector, which I know is greatly appreciated by both residents and relatives.”

The awards will take place on December 1.

Amberley Lodge has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as respite, and end of life care.

