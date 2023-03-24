You can help save the bees, just like Jeremy Clarkson…

When even Jeremy Clarkson, the king of Britain’s petrolheads, says that we’re heading for an “insect annihilation”, then you know there must be something wrong.

Clarkson, on his Amazon TV show Clarkson’s Farm, vowed to do something about the loss of the planet’s pollinators.

And now Friends of the Earth are offering you the chance to get a real buzz about doing something, too, in your own, (probably) smaller patch of the planet.

For donations from as little as just £5, Friends of the Earth will provide you with their Bee Saver Kit.

Echoing the points made in the Clarkson clip, Friends of the Earth say, “The countryside is being contaminated by chemicals. In fact 35 different species of bees could face extinction in the future.

“But you can help. The Friends of the Earth Bee Saver Kit equips you with everything you need to help change the fortunes of bees.”

“Now’s a perfect time to get outside and plant some bee-friendly wildflower seeds.

“Make a donation and you’ll get a kit delivered straight to your doorstep.”

Your Bee Saver Kit includes:

Wildflower seeds – to help provide vital food and habitat

Bee saver guide – with tips including how to build a bee hotel

Bee spotter guide – to identify us when we visit your flowers

Garden planner – to help you plan a bee-friendly green space

Bee postcard – to send to your loved ones

Bee Saver Kit folder – to store your bee-saving materials in one place.

“Even if it’s just a small patch of green space, you can still provide nectar and pollen for bees and other polliators,” Friends of the Earth say. “You’d be surprised at how much you can grow in a window box or flower pots.”

Your donation today will help Friends of the Earth continue its important work, including protecting the bees.

Click here for more from the Friends of the Earth and to order your Bee Saver Kit.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

