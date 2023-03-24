You can help save the bees, just like Jeremy Clarkson…

When even Jeremy Clarkson, the king of Britain’s petrolheads, says that we’re heading for an “insect annihilation”, then you know there must be something wrong.
Clarkson, on his Amazon TV show Clarkson’s Farm, vowed to do something about the loss of the planet’s pollinators.
And now Friends of the Earth are offering you the chance to get a real buzz about doing something, too, in your own, (probably) smaller patch of the planet.
For donations from as little as just £5, Friends of the Earth will provide you with their Bee Saver Kit.
Echoing the points made in the Clarkson clip, Friends of the Earth say, “The countryside is being contaminated by chemicals. In fact 35 different species of bees could face extinction in the future.
“But you can help. The Friends of the Earth Bee Saver Kit equips you with everything you need to help change the fortunes of bees.”
“Now’s a perfect time to get outside and plant some bee-friendly wildflower seeds.
“Make a donation and you’ll get a kit delivered straight to your doorstep.”
Your Bee Saver Kit includes:
- Wildflower seeds – to help provide vital food and habitat
- Bee saver guide – with tips including how to build a bee hotel
- Bee spotter guide – to identify us when we visit your flowers
- Garden planner – to help you plan a bee-friendly green space
- Bee postcard – to send to your loved ones
- Bee Saver Kit folder – to store your bee-saving materials in one place.
“Even if it’s just a small patch of green space, you can still provide nectar and pollen for bees and other polliators,” Friends of the Earth say. “You’d be surprised at how much you can grow in a window box or flower pots.”
Your donation today will help Friends of the Earth continue its important work, including protecting the bees.
Click here for more from the Friends of the Earth and to order your Bee Saver Kit.
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine