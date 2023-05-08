Perry splashes the cash on publicity and mowing grass in May

Croydon’s pro-pollution Mayor has now declared war on wildlife, as he has ignored the #NoMowMay advice of none other than Sir David Attenborough. By PERCY FLAMETHROWER, our municipal horticultural correspondent



So much for the sonnet’s “Darling buds of May”. Jason Perry, the part-time Mayor of Croydon, has ordered that they all be hacked down.

A day after Inside Croydon revealed Tory Scott Roche to be cash-strapped Croydon’s costliest councillor, the propaganda department in Fisher’s Folly was ordered to lend him support by showing him standing side by side with his boss, Mayor Perry (dressed, as usual, in short sleeves and tie, looking for all the world like a Mitcham Belle coach driver) and some bloke on a lawnmower, who the council press office decided wasn’t worthy of being identified.

A council stooge tweeted a picture showing the local Tories’ answer to Dumb and Dumber boasting about the grass-cutting programme. It was May 5, just at the start of what should be a vital wildflower season.

Perry’s penchant for exaggeration, otherwise known as lies, was demonstrated by his claim in the puff piece that went with it that this time last year, “grass was four-to-six feet high”.

In an attempt to brown-nose their way into the King’s first honours list, this needless round of grass-cutting was billed as some kind of effort to smarten things up for the Coronation.

“Heading into the Coronation of King Charles III this weekend, key parks and green spaces are being prioritised – including the trimming of verges – to ensure the borough is in its best shape for the festivities,” they grovelled, with Perry and Roche overseeing “the final stages of the Coronation preparation”.

What His Majesty, tree-hugging King Charles, might make of this eco-vandalism might cause Part-time Perry to go even more puce in the face than usual.

The tone-deaf mentality that has quickly come to characterise the Mayor’s misrule hasn’t proved popular, despite his claims he was “listening to residents”.

That’s because Sir David Attenborough has again urged gardeners and local authorities to go for “No Mow May”.

As part of a movement started in 2019 by conservation charity Plantlife, it involves keeping the mower locked up for another month to allow flowers a chance to grow and set seed before the first cutting, making for healthier, more diverse lawns, gardens and parks.

The wild plants get a foothold in May, to feed bees, butterflies and other pollinators throughout the summer. Councils in London adopting the practice include Westminster and Wandsworth. Croydon had been running a trial on the borough’s verges for the last three years.

Meanwhile, Perry and his under-performing cabinet member for streets and environment somehow think its a good idea to be seen in front of a machine that’s about to mow down some innocent dandelions.

Perhaps they think that Croydon is the 2023 Borough of Monoculture?

Predictably, this went down like a cup of cold sick on Twitter, in something known as being “ratioed”. Of the 65 replies and 8 quote tweets, almost all were unfavourable, though most were polite:

“Stop cutting down wild flowers – absolute vandals!”

“It’s supposed to be no mow may and the king has spoken about environmental issues for years. You really think this a good idea?”

“Why are you trashing wild flowers? You should be ashamed when we’re in the middle of an insect population crash”

Even the few that welcomed the mowing down of potentially wildlife-rich meadows had something to complain about: leaving the clippings to rot.

Perry might want to check out what happened to the Tories running Plymouth council after they ordered the destruction of more than 100 trees in the city earlier this year. At the local elections last Thursday, it was the Conservatives who got the chop.

None of this will bother Perry and Roche, who don’t mind hiking our Council Tax by 15per cent and then spending the cash on things like ecocide and their own publicity.

