Purley Festival returns to Rotary Fields with live music stage

The Purley Festival is set to return to Rotary Field next month, hoping to deliver “a wonderful celebration of culture, talent and community”, according to the organisers.

The focal point of the weekend of September 9 and 10 will be a live music stage with local bands and tribute acts throughout the two days.

“People will be able to enjoy live music, food and drink stalls and an incredible atmosphere for all the family,” says Purley Business Improvement District, who are behind the festival.

There will also be an array of activities planned for children, including face painting, a bouncy castle and a special appearance by a snow princess.

The Purley Community Festival marks a return of the once annual event to Rotary Field, after a gap of six years.

Ben Gershon is from Frost Estate Agents, one of the Purley Community Festival’s sponsors. “It is a great opportunity to showcase our local talent and culture while bringing people together for an unforgettable weekend,” he said.

Simon Cripps, the CEO of Purley BID, said: “This is set to be a fantastic weekend for all the family, jam-packed full of activities including live music and amazing food and drink to tuck into. “With something for everyone, it’s sure to be an enjoyable weekend that you won’t want to miss out on. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Part of the festival’s proceeds will go towards supporting local charities and community projects.

Acts lined up include Elton John (“Jamie and the Jets”) and Elvis tribute acts. As well as sponsorships from estate agencies, the festival is receiving funding as part of Croydon’s Borough of Culture.

Visit the website for further information and to enquire about becoming a stallholder or sponsor www.purleycommunityfestival.com

