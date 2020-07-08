It could be you: National Lottery is looking for award-winners

Today, marks the launch of 2020’s National Lottery Awards and the organisers are calling on the people of Croydon to start nominating.

This year the annual search for the country’s most popular National Lottery-funded projects will, for the first time, honour individuals who have made an extraordinary impact in their community especially those who have adapted during the covid-19 pandemic.

A total of £2,811,069 of Lottery funding has been invested in good causes in Croydon in the latest year for which figures are available, 2018-2019, according to the National Lottery. In all, 91 National Lottery grants were awarded in the borough during that year, providing vital support to arts, sports, heritage and community projects.

From today, The National Lottery is calling for nominations of people who have done amazing things with the help of Lottery funding and are an inspiration to us all.

Winners in each category will receive a £3,000 cash prize for their organisation and a National Lottery Awards trophy.

“The National Lottery continues to have a positive impact on life across the UK. Thanks to National Lottery players thousands of projects are making an incredible difference to their local communities,” said the National Lottery’s Jonathan Tuchner.

“Now, more than ever, people have rallied together, and individuals are performing inspirational acts and extraordinary endeavours to help in cities, towns and villages up and down the country.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, up to £600million has been made available to support communities throughout the UK amid the coronavirus crisis. People have used National Lottery funding in amazing ways during these challenging times. We want to honour them as part of this year’s National Lottery Awards and recognise their selfless dedication and thank them for their fantastic work.”

Encompassing all aspects of National Lottery good causes funding, the 2020 National Lottery Awards are seeking to recognise outstanding individuals in the following sectors:

Arts

Education

Health

Environment

Sport

Heritage

Community/Charity

There will also be a special Young Hero Award for someone under the age of 18 who has gone that extra mile in their organisation.

All nominees must work or act for a National Lottery-funded organisation or have received National Lottery funding.

To make your nomination for this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions, or complete an entry form on the website by clicking here.

Entries must be received by midnight on August 19.

