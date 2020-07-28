Croydon Night of Dance sets a world’s first – with bells on

The Croydon Night of Dance will take place this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the Morris groups and folk dancers taking to the streets virtually for “MorrisoVision” (geddit?), all in aid of Rotary charities.

The event, being held on Tuesday, August 18, is thought to be the world’s first online traditional dance contest.

“For 2020, we are going online with a Zoom meet with bells on,” the organisers say.

Since first being staged in 2003, the Croydon Night of Dance has delighted large crowds of spectators, traditional dance fans and beer-drinkers as groups have made a tour of three or four pubs in Addiscombe and East Croydon.

This year, Morris and other traditional dance teams from across the country are invited to enter a video of them dancing. Entries cost £5 each and entrants can simply upload their video to YouTube or Facebook and send in the link.

The organisers say, “The video doesn’t have to be brand new, just any video of your side in action in the last couple of seasons. It’s as simple as that!”

At the end of the dancing, there will be a ballot to declare the winners.

The organisers also invite musicians, bands and singers to send in clips to be played on the night as part of the entertainment.

The Croydon Night of Dance is partnered with the Rotary Club of Croydon, and all money raised this year will go to their charity of choice, Crisis in Croydon.

Patricia Painting, the Rotary Club’s new president, said: “I’m looking forward to joining our community partners the Croydon Night of Dance at this innovative event in support of the Croydon Crisis Skylight Centre. Their work helping homeless people and those affected by homelessness has never been needed more.”

To join the event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/278685100017204/

