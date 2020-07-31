Tea rooms want to stage ‘thank you’ party for NHS staff

A café at the heart of the community in Sanderstead is calling on its customers and neighbours to help to raise funds for a special “Thank You” party for the Critical Care Team at Mayday Hospital.

During the covid -19 lockdown Priscilla’s Tea Room, next to the Sanderstead recreation ground, have been working with their customers to provide support for NHS staff. Customers raised funds to help buy personal protective equipment for the hospital including masks, sanitisers and hand creams for staff.

The donations also included treats including doughnuts and drinks to help the hospital staff through their shifts.

Now Pricilla’s Tea Room, run by , is helping with a second fundraising project.

“The aim is to offer a night of relaxation and pampering for the Critical Care Team,” the Ashtons say.

They are looking to stage the party night at the De Vere Estate Hotel, Selsdon, and in conjunction with other local businesses who have pledged to donate their services and products, they are seeking to offer NHS staff massages and beauty treatments, Boogie Bounce exercise class, table magic and Tarot readings, plus a meal and drinks, with a DJ and disco.

The event will be staged once government guidelines on public gatherings allow.

“We are now aiming to raise enough money to cover costs for them to celebrate all that they have achieved over the last few months, helping local people to recover from covid-19, and holding the hands of those less fortunate in their final moments,” the Ashtons say.

“We’re not able to confirm a date for this yet (for obvious reasons!) but we’d love to get started planning a get together for our wonderful NHS friends.”

The fundraising appeal has a target of £3,000, and donations can be made by clicking here.

