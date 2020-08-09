National Allotment Week highlights benefits of garden produce

Bluebird Care Croydon is going green this month and is backing National Allotments Week, which begins tomorrow.

The National Allotment Society strives to protect, promote and preserve allotments. Their campaign has been running annually for the last 18 years and the theme for this year is “Growing Food for Health and Well-being”.

The week aims to raise awareness of the physical and mental health benefits of growing, cooking and eating your own fruits and vegetables, as well as the positive impact it can bring to communities. Gardening is an excellent way to keep active and engaged in the community, with among the benefits:

Connects you with nature and wildlife

Good for the environment

Sense of achievement and satisfaction

Improves physical health and mental well-being

Friendships with other allotment holders

Tasty home-grown, fresh and seasonal produce!

This year, the campaign is asking for allotment holders to enter a national competition to create videos and story boards about their own personal allotment story.

Dean Slade, the managing director of Bluebird Care Croydon, said: “Staying at home this summer? Gardening is great for our social, mental and physical well-being. It’s an opportunity to take a break from the busy world and enjoy the peace which nature provides.

“Why not take a snapshot of what you’re growing and email it to us? We’ll then share it on our social media channels!”

Bluebird Care is an award-winning provider of home and live-in care, specialising in working with customers who live with dementia, physical disabilities and many other acute and chronic conditions. Bluebird Care works alongside their customers’ families, social services and the NHS to ensure each person receives the care they need.

Bluebird Care offers a unique service of tailored care visits which range from anything from 30 minutes to full live-in support. As well as personal care they also help with meal preparation, welfare checks, shopping, social trips, visits to the hospital and provide extra support for post-discharge customers.

For more details contact Bluebird Care by calling 020 8686 9496, emailing croydon@bluebirdcare.co.uk, or by visiting their website www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/croydon/contact-us

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

