All change at Hartley as residents’ group zooms into the future

The borough’s residents’ associations, many which have been established on the hard work of campaigning neighbours and dedicated newsletter deliverers, are having to learn and adapt to the “new normal” – with HADRA perhaps the first to announce that its 2020 annual meeting will be held “virtually”.

The Hartley and District Residents’ Association, covering the downland residential area between Coulsdon, Kenley and Purley, has an informative and regularly updated website and presence on Facebook, so its committee is unafraid of embracing digital technology.

But it will be first when, from 8pm on Wednesday September 8, they stage their AGM via Zoom.

“This year, the AGM will be solely to meet our constitutional obligation of holding an AGM and the business conducted will be minimal,” the RA’s website states.

Chairman Lee Cooper, who has been a committee member for 10 years, is one of a number of HADRA officers who are not seeking re-election.

“The period of appointment of our chair is one year, from AGM to AGM,” Cooper told Inside Croydon.

“That time is now ending and it will be good to get new people involved in HADRA’s work.”

There also are vacancies for candidates for vice-chair, treasurer, secretary and membership secretary.

The HADRA website has a page which they say, “will be updated closer to the [AGM] with details of how you can join this meeting from the comfort of your own home.

“Don’t worry – we’ll keep things simple!”

