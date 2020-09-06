Amazon recruiting 150 staff at its hub off Purley Way

Amazon is creating 150 new jobs at its delivery hub in Croydon, in response to the increased demand for its services since the coronavirus lockdown began.

The jobs at the Croydon depot, just off the Purley Way, are described by Amazon as “seasonal roles”, being recruited in the run-up to Christmas, and are part of 10,000 jobs being created by the business in Britain this year, increasing its workforce by 25 per cent.

Pay starts at a minimum of £10.50 per hour in London for all full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal roles.

Amazon is looking to recruit more than delivery drivers: the new roles include engineers, graduates, HR and IT professionals, health and safety and finance specialists, as well as the teams who will pick, pack and ship customer orders.

Many of the people recruited during the height of the covid-19 pandemic are now being offered the opportunity to transition into a permanent role with the potential for a career within Amazon.

In addition, Amazon has recruited more than 700 apprentices during 2020, in fields ranging from automation engineering and IT to digital marketing and fashion buyers, with pay of up to £30,000 a year for degree-level apprenticeships.

Employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals and a staff discount – which combined are worth more than £700 annually – as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon’s Stefano Perego said, “Our people have played a critical role in serving customers in these unprecedented times and the new roles will help us continue to meet customer demand and support small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon.

Amazon has invested more than £18billion in its UK operations since 2010, while helping digitally to empower more than 373,000 small businesses and content creators.

People interested in applying for both permanent and seasonal roles at Amazon should visit www.amazonjobs.co.uk.

