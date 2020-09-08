Air ambulance flies in after knife fight at Therapia tram stop

The London Air Ambulance flew in to deal with a victim of a knife fight which began on a tram or near the tram stop at Therapia Lane on Sunday afternoon.

A teenager was treated for a shoulder wound, an injury which is described as not life-threatening, while four men were arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon.

The incident occurred at around 3pm.

Police and paramedics were already on the scene, at Stonecroft Way, off Therapia Lane, when the helicopter arrived and circled several times, looking for somewhere suitable to land.

It finally landed in the grounds of the Archbishop Lanfranc Academy on Mitcham Road.

The stabbing victim was rushed by road, under police escort, for urgent treatment to St George’s Hospital, Tooting.

Police conducted door to door enquiries for several hours following the incident, including asking for CCTV in the area and questioning bystanders at the Therapia Lane tram stop.

The tram stop was later cordoned-off by British Transport Police, as their investigations continued, with pedestrians having to make detours and trams not calling at that stop.

According to a statement from the BTP today: “A 17-year-old boy received a stab wound to his shoulder and was taken to hospital. Thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Four men were arrested by colleagues from the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon.

“Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing and any witnesses can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 332 of 06/09/20.”

