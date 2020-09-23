Fire Brigade detect a different kind of smoke at workshop fire

Firefighters on an emergency call-out to a vehicle workshop on Stafford Road in the early hours of this morning encountered more than they bargained for – with a suspected cannabis factory discovered in the building.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended the fire, following a call at 1.07am. Three people escaped from an adjacent flat and the Fire Brigade assisted two people out of a flat above the workshop.

A woman and a child were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews as a precaution.

The fire was discovered by a resident who left the building and made the first call to the Brigade.

According to the London Fire Brigade: “The fire was under control by 0226. Fire crews from Croydon, Wallington and Purley fire stations attended the scene.

“The Brigade’s Fire Investigation Team believe the fire was accidental and involved a fridge freezer.”

The matter of the cannabis factory is now under investigation by the police.

Advertisements

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

