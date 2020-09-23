Fire Brigade detect a different kind of smoke at workshop fire

Firefighters on an emergency call-out to a vehicle workshop on Stafford Road in the early hours of this morning encountered more than they bargained for – with a suspected cannabis factory discovered in the building.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended the fire, following a call at 1.07am. Three people escaped from an adjacent flat and the Fire Brigade assisted two people out of a flat above the workshop.
A woman and a child were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews as a precaution.
The fire was discovered by a resident who left the building and made the first call to the Brigade.
According to the London Fire Brigade: “The fire was under control by 0226. Fire crews from Croydon, Wallington and Purley fire stations attended the scene.
“The Brigade’s Fire Investigation Team believe the fire was accidental and involved a fridge freezer.”
The matter of the cannabis factory is now under investigation by the police.
- 2010 to 2020: Inside Croydon has been delivering local community service and local community news for 10 years. To support independent local journalism in Croydon, please sign up today as a supporter. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News
- Inside Croydon named Journalist of the Year at 2018 Anna Kennedy Online Autism Heroes Awards
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: For three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Inside Croydon has been the source for award-winning nominations in Private Eye magazine’s annual celebration of civic cock-ups
- Inside Croydon had 1.6million pages viewed by 721,000 unique visitors in 2019