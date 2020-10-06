Positive cases of coronavirus in Croydon double in a week

The number of covid-19 positive cases reported in Croydon more than doubled last week, according to official figures.

The whole of London is on the government’s “watchlist”, in case of an increase in coronavirus cases, though by the figures released yesterday it appears that the long-predicted “second wave” of infections may have already arrived in this corner of the capital.

In the week ending October 2, according to the Office for National Statistics, there were 222 positive cases of covid-19 reported in Croydon, up from 63 the previous week.

Taken as a measure per 100,000 of population in the borough – the comparative measure the stats people prefer – that was up from 22.76 in the last full week of September to 47.84, a 110 per cent increase.

Richmond upon Thames and Haringey also both doubled the number of cases reported, week-on-week, and both reported even higher rates of increase for the week ending October 2 than Croydon, according to ONS.

There are now 4,824 confirmed cases of coronavirus in London.

The figures may not be entirely reliable, following the latest government balls-up over the registering of cases on unsuitable Excel spreadsheets, which meant that 15,841 cases between September 25 and October 2 “went missing” – though most of these cases are thought to have been from north-west England.

Ten London councils now have above 60 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000. The England average is 90.9 cases per 100,000.

In Croydon, the number of positive cases, and the number of hospitalisations and deaths as a consequence of covid, are well below the peaks of earlier in the years.

In total, according to the latest government figures, 495 people in Croydon have died this year after catching covid-19.

