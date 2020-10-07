Offers galore as South Norwood Market celebrates five years

The South Norwood Clocktower Market will celebrate its fifth anniversary on Saturday November 7.

The stalls will be decorated to mark the occasion and stall-holders will be offering one-day-only promotions as a thank you to all their loyal customers.

Highlights are expected to include:

3 for 2 deals on African jewellery by Nolari

free gifts when you spend £20 on Brand candles and Brown Angels Naturals products

a mystery lucky dip with every purchase at A House Like This

Clocktower shaped cookies by Essence of Cake

Clocktower shaped cookies by Essence of Cake a bargain bucket of £5 books at BookLove a free trinket dish when you spend £15 on Cobworks pottery

and the chance to win a free sketch of your favourite area in SE25 when buying a South Norwood print or tote bag by Rachael Marie Studio.

Launched in 2015 by a group of volunteers, the Clocktower Market aims to support local independent businesses and has become a regular hotspot for people living in the area.

The market takes place on Station Road on the first Saturday of every month, from 10am to 4pm, offering a varied array of products, from fresh produce, cakes and street food to multicultural books, flowers, clothing, jewellery, ceramics and more. A visit here is about shopping as much as it is about soaking up the great community atmosphere that characterises this friendly and diverse neighbourhood.

Karen Eliatamby, a volunteer who has been a member of the Market Committee since the very beginning, said, “I am delighted to celebrate this year’s anniversary and to see our community market becoming more popular, with new traders showing an interest in taking part and a great community spirit. At a time when small independent businesses are at risk due to the effect of covid-19 on the economy, the Clocktower Market is a key asset for South Norwood.”

To ensure that the market is a safe and enjoyable place to visit, stalls are being laid out in respect of the government’s social distancing guidelines and hand sanitisers made available at each stall.

“The South Norwood Clocktower Market was one of the first local events we went to when we moved to SE25 from east London, seeing all the local makers and traders inspired us to finally create our own brand,” said James Burrow from A House Like This, a thriving interiors and fragrance business with a regular presence at the market.

His partner, Ky Ismet, said, “We are very happy to join this year’s celebrations. We feel proud to be part of a growing and diverse community of talented local artists, makers and bakers, and truly value the opportunity to meet and hear directly from people in our community. Creating something you love that makes others feel fabulous too is why we, and many of the other market traders, do what we do.”

In 2018, South Norwood was awarded £1.16million by the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund Programme, funding which was matched by Croydon Council, to provide a three-year regeneration programme aimed to revitalise the capital’s high streets, to support growth and community development. With plans and funding in place, and despite the delays caused by the lockdown, the project is progressing, with the Clocktower Market at the heart of its community.

The South Norwood Christmas Market will take place on December 5.

Advertisements

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

