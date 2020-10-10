‘Dear Simon: I look forward to working with you again’

This is how the leader of the council, and mate, Tony Newman replied to Simon Hall’s resignation letter.
Sent under the subject title “Be Proud” at 11.07pm on a Friday, in his usual style of borderline incoherence Newman wrote:
Dear Simon
Thank you for letter of resignation, which is with sorrow accepted.
Your contributions to Labour’s achievements in Croydon are too numerous to mention, but personally I reflect also on our time in opposition, when you brought forward that now famous Shadow Budget in 2014, that signalled to our political opponents their time was up.
Since Labour’s 2014 victory, you have had to as our cabinet member for finance, steer a difficult course between our Party’s manifesto commitments and heartfelt desire to provide key services such a new homes, schools & decent children’s and adult social care for those that need them most, whilst also battling against the ongoing government imposed austerity & the damage that has done to undermine the sustainability of our budgets.
I hope you can reflect that today in Croydon vulnerable young people have a home, local residents have new sports and community centres and our children have 21st century schools to attend as a direct result of actions you took.
Finally can I wish you and your family well and look forward to working closely with you again sooner rather than later.
Regards
Tony
Leader
LB Croydon
