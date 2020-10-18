Sutton Tories unanimous as they elect Drummond as leader

Our Sutton correspondent, BERTIE WORCESTER-PARK, on the new leader of that council’s opposition group

Tom Drummond is the new leader of the Conservative opposition on Sutton Council.

Drummond succeeds Tim Crowley, who stood down on Friday after nearly seven years in the post.

Inside Sutton understands that Councillor Drummond was the only nomination for the role and that he was elected unanimously by his 17 councillor colleagues.

The selection of Drummond could be interpreted as a sign of Sutton Tories’ growing confidence of further electoral success in the Liberal Democrat-dominated borough: he was elected for the first time in 2018 for Worcester Park, a three-councillor ward which also has two LibDem councillors. Their council seats are sure to be targeted in 2022.

In his short time on the council, Drummond has won the gratitude and respect of hundreds of parents for the part he has played in supporting their campaign for better services for children with SEND – special educational needs and disabilities.

Drummond, 47, is a law graduate who works in a senior position for a global media agency. He has lived in Sutton for 14 years, is married with two daughters who both attend local schools.

“Sutton is very much my home which is why, as the Sutton Conservative group leader, I will be actively listening to local people’s concerns to make Sutton an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” Drummond told Inside Sutton.

“I will also be working with local businesses, charities and community groups to unlock the potential we all know Sutton has.

“It is a great honour that my colleagues have shown their faith in me to lead the council group. I am looking forward to the challenge and believe we are a strong team that are determined to make a positive change for the residents of Sutton. I’d like to publicly thank Councillor Tim Crowley for the inspired leadership he has shown over the last six-and-a-half years and on a personal level the mentorship he has given me.

“Tim is stepping down and leaves a group which is well placed to hold this tired and out of touch Liberal Democrat administration to account. With the local elections in May 2022, we have the chance to make a difference and give Sutton residents what they deserve, a council that really listens, a council that cares and a council that has fresh ideas to make every Sutton residents’ life better.”

At the 2018 local elections, the Liberal Democrats retained control of the council that they have run since 1990 winning 33 of the borough’s 54 seats, with three seats being won by Independents in Beddington North. Sutton is unusual among London boroughs in not having a single Labour councillor.

