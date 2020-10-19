What mugs! Photo group keep Macmillan in the picture

Lenses of Croydon, the borough’s largest photography group, have extended their creative talents to raise money for charity once again, this year donating images for use on mugs which are being sold ahead of the staging of a Macmillan Cancer Support (virtual) coffee morning this Sunday.

The group’s founder is photographer Lee Townsend, who began working for Macmillan in March, and has described Lenses of Croydon project as being “a creative response to a national issue of concern”.

“We all know that the charity sector has experienced a significant shortfall in its income this year because of covid-19,” Townsend said.

“We wanted to do our small part as a group to assist in some way.

“It is estimated that 3million people missed out on cancer checks as a result of the pandemic, which has resulted in 350,000 people not being referred to the hospital for urgent checks. The reality of this is that people will require the support of Macmillan more now than ever before.”

It is the third year that members of Lenses of Croydon have used their work to raise funds for good causes – in 2018 and 2019, they were able to stage photography exhibitions at the La Zaris Gallery, Thornton Heath. This time around, the “exhibition” is being brought closer to home, with the donated photographs used on mugs.

Each mug produced by Lenses of Croydon uses an image donated by a member of the group or from the guest speakers at meetings of the Croydon Photography Forum. The Forum went online when lockdown began, but continues to have weekly meetings to encourage photographers and help reduce possible feelings of isolation.

Popular photographers and university lecturers connected to the group who have donated an image for this fundraiser include, Mimi Mollica, Colin Pental, Bampson, Julia Coddington, Mike Chopra-Gant, Rosie Collins and Robert Huggins.

Also supporting Lenses of Croydon at this Sunday’s Virtual Coffee Morning is Celine Marchbank, who produced the multi-award-winning photobook, Tulip: My Mother’s Favourite Flower. Marchbank will be sharing her images from her beautiful book which documents her mother’s journey with cancer in a compassionate, at times humorous, lovely and caring way.

Marchbank said, “I love Macmillan, they helped my mother while she was living with cancer, and I am happy to support Lenses of Croydon in raising funds for such a great organisation.”

The coffee morning will also feature a raffle, a short quiz and lots of exciting prizes.

Most importantly, it will give the public a chance to support an important cause and show off their Lenses of Croydon coffee mug.

Mugs cost £10 each, with all proceeds going to Macmillan. Click here to see the full range and place your order today.

To find out more about Macmillan visit: https://www.macmillan.org.uk

Advertisements

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

