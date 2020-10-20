Eunice! The Musical brings some horse play to Stanley Halls

The show must go on at Stanley Halls, with a new, socially distanced Christmas musical coming to South Norwood.

Eunice! The Musical promises a heartwarming journey of discovery with lots of seasonal theatre experiences.

Capacity at the venue is limited because of covid-19, but tickets are on sale now – and Inside Croydon readers can get a 10 per cent discount if they book before October 31.

Stanley Halls will be fully compliant with all government rules and guidelines, so producers Petite Pantos are delighted to present their brand new family musical.

Eunice was born a horse, she has horse parents and lives in the safety of Mama G’s Animal Sanctuary with the other horses. But safe can be scary when you don’t fit in and Eunice knows that she’s not a horse. Eunice and her friend Hortense go on an adventure to find out who Eunice really is. They’ll meet an array of wonderful characters and rumour has it that Santa will be making an appearance. During Christmas week, audiences will even be able to meet him.

The cast of three – Jack Benjamin (Baddies, Kiss Me Kate) Bunmi Gabriel (The Magic of Motown) and Katie Pritchard (Dreamboats and Petticoats, Harry Hill’s Clubnight) – bring some amazing voices and with original songs and a hilarious script, Eunice! will make this a Christmas to remember and that the whole family is going to adore.

Petite Pantos is the company behind Mama G’s Story Time Roadshow which visited Stanley Halls for Halloween.

Panto dame Mama G first came to life during the 2018’s Brighton Fringe. Since then she has been all over the UK (and visited Canada and Texas) telling stories to children and their families about being who you are and loving who you want. In 2020 she had been booked to perform at Glastonbury and the Edinburgh International Book Festival, as well as presenting this show in the West End… and then along came covid.

Petite Pantos was founded in 2016 and produces theatre for young audiences and their families with a focus on inclusiveness and celebrating differences with the motto “Be who you are and love who you want”.

Creating and performing “traditional pantos with a twist”, they ensure all the joy of panto also includes a message of social and political importance. The company has focused on bringing panto to new audiences in venues not regularly used as performance spaces and in communities without regular access to arts or representation in arts.

Petite Pantos have teamed up with Jo Taylor who is writing an original score to accompany Robert Pearce’s book for Eunice!, Adapting one of Mama G’s most popular stories into this uplifting and joy-filled original musical for all ages.

Running schools shows from December 14 to 17 and public shows from December 19 to 24, Eunice! The Musical promises to sprinkle a little joy and sparkle at the end of this extraordinary year.

Tickets are £12 (£8 concessions) or £40 for a table of five and can be booked at the Stanley Halls website by clicking here.

Special Inside Croydon reader offer: 10 per cent off your ticket price when booking online using code INSIDECROYDON. Offer period expires on October 31, 2020

