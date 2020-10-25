Last chance to enter Great North Wood photo competition

There’s one week remaining to submit your photos of the Great North Wood for the London Wildlife Trust’s annual photo competition.

You will be in with a chance to win a 2021 calendar featuring your image and the overall winner will get a meal for two at The Great North Wood pub. Email your photos to  greatnorthwood@wildlondon.org.uk by midnight on October 31.

