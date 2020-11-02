Charities and volunteer groups get ready to tackle Lockdown II

Councillors in Addiscombe are organising a Zoom meeting this Thursday, November 5, to help advise and organise residents for the second covid lockdown.

The Addiscombe West councillors – Patricia Hay-Justice, Jerry Fitzpatrick and Sean Fitzsimons – had already been contracted by Croydon Voluntary Action before the second lockdown was confirmed, to mobilise residents towards setting up a food donation point.

From April until August, volunteers had operated a food hub at St Mildred’s on Bingham Road. It ran five days a week, for four hours a day, collecting food to be distributed by CVA and the Salvation Army.

The councillors announced over the weekend that the time has come to start all over again.

“With a new lockdown imminent, CVA states the need for food parcels in Croydon is rising, and demand is expected to increase exponentially over the coming winter,” they have announced on their ward website.

“CVA is working with organisations like FareShare to help use surplus supermarket food. Still, they found that the food donated by Addiscombe residents helped them to keep up with demand from others who needed food parcels.”

Thursday’s virtual meeting will provide more information about how communities like Addiscombe and East Croydon can help.

“Please join the meeting on Thursday if you are able. The meeting is being hosted by Addiscombe councillors but this is a non-party political event in support of local residents who want to make a difference during this difficult time.”

To register in advance for this meeting, click here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

