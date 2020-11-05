Leaders appeal to Londoners to follow new lockdown rules

As the nation goes into its second coronavirus lockdown today, the number of positive cases of covid-19 continues to rise in Croydon, even though the infection rate appears to be falling in 19 other London boroughs.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said he believes the city is “seeing initial signs that the increase in infections across the capital has started to slow down”.

The virus, though, is still believed to be spreading among the vulnerable over-60s and hospitalisations are rising, which will almost certainly lead to more deaths.

According to figures from Public Health England, up to 6pm yesterday, Croydon had 60 new cases on November 4, after 56 additional cases on November 3.

In total, there have been 450 new positive cases in Croydon this week, compared to 468 the week before.

Reports show that Kingston has seen the biggest fall in confirmed cases among London’s boroughs, down by 28.3 per cent (or 104 cases) to 264 in the week to October 30, compared to the previous seven days.

Neighbouring boroughs such as Southwark have seen positive cases down by 15.7 per cent (to 377) for the same period, Bromley is down by 13.2 per cent (to 347), while Sutton is also down, slightly (3.3 per cent) to 238 cases.

Infection rates in Croydon and neighbours Lambeth and Merton continue to rise, however.

Croydon’s council leader, Hamida Ali, issued a statement last night in which she thanked the borough’s residents “for everything you have already done to support Croydon during this pandemic”.

Frontline workers, volunteers, carers anyone who had helped their friends and communities, Ali said, “have gone above and beyond”.

She said, “We have all made huge personal sacrifices and, together, we have looked after our most vulnerable, protected our local NHS and saved lives. We must unite once again to keep Croydon safe. Covid-19 infection rates are rising rapidly across the country and Croydon is no exception.

“We had 868 confirmed cases in the two weeks between October 15 and 28, compared with 570 cases in the previous two weeks.

“The situation is serious and it is vital that we act now to slow the speed of transmission.”

Since midnight, the national lockdown restrictions mean that:

You can only leave home for food, medical reasons, exercise, education, work or to escape injury or harm

You must work from home if you can

Avoid travel unless essential

Schools and essential shops will remain open

You must not meet socially indoors with family or friends unless they are part of your household or support bubble

You can exercise or visit outdoor public places with the people you live with, your support bubble or, when on your own with one other person from another household (children under five and disabled people depending on around-the-clock-care are not counted towards this limit of two people)

The full list of restrictions and the latest guidance can be found on the government website, www.gov.uk/coronavirus

When outside, people must continue to follow public health advice, which includes: Keep a two-metre distance from others; Wash your hands often for 20 seconds; Wear a face covering in enclosed spaces.

The council has a helpline for those in urgent need as a result of covid-19 – 020 8604 7787, which is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm.

This morning, a spokesperson for Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said that although the increase in infections across the capital has started to slow down, “cases remain high and the number of patients in hospital and on ventilators continues to rise”.

They said, “That’s why it’s crucial that all Londoners play their part and follow the government’s latest restrictions. We must follow the public health guidance if we are to bring R below 1 again, reduce case numbers and protect the NHS.

“The Mayor urges Londoners to keep doing all they can to protect each other and once again make the huge collective sacrifice now in order to prevent even greater suffering later.”

