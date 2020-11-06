Locked down borough takes Remembrance services online

An online church service and a scaled-down civic ceremony will be held on Sunday as Croydon remembers those who fought and died in two world wars and conflicts since.

Although the country has entered a new coronavirus lockdown, the government has given local authorities permission to hold limited Remembrance Sunday commemorations with tighter restrictions on who can attend.

As a result, this year there can be no parade, civic service of remembrance or large public wreath-laying ceremony.

A few representatives of the council, including the Mayor of Croydon, the leader of the council and the leader of the opposition, along with a restricted number of representatives of military units based in the borough and the Royal British Legion, will pay their respects by laying wreaths at the Croydon Cenotaph and observing two minutes’ silence at 11am.

To encourage people to adhere to the national lockdown, the council is encouraging members of the public to join an online service of remembrance streaming via the Mayor of Croydon’s Facebook page at around 10.50am on Sunday morning.

Led by the Vicar of Croydon, Canon Andrew Bishop, the service will include a bugler playing The Last Post from the Commonwealth War Graves site at Croydon Cemetery, with prayers led by Bishop Paul Reid of Grace Tabernacle Christian Ministries.

On Wednesday November 11 at 11am, the Mayor of Croydon and Deputy Lieutenant Col Ray Wilkinson will observe two minutes’ silence at the Croydon Cenotaph.

Katharine Street will be closed from 10.30 to 11.30am for Sunday’s and Wednesday’s events, with Transport for London placing buses on diversion.

