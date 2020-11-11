Rotary Club seeks donations for their annual Christmas appeal

The Rotary Club of Croydon is seeking your help with their annual Christmas appeal, which this year is raising funds for homelessness charity Crisis in Croydon.
The Rotarians’ normal Christmas Santa collections are not possible this year due to covid-19 restrictions, which could substantially reduce the amounts raised. And that’s at a time when Crisis in Croydon needs public help more than ever.
“Crisis works directly with people experiencing homelessness,” the Rotary Club says.
“They provide vital help so that people can rebuild their lives and are supported out of homelessness for good. They also offering one-to-one support, advice and courses for homeless people helping them to improve their lives.”
To make a donation to the Rotary Club of Croydon’s Christmas appeal, send a cheque made payable to the “Rotary Club of Croydon” to Colin Coates, 36 Sandilands, Croydon CR0 5DB. You can call Colin Coates on 07796 525886 for more information about donating.
