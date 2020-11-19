Evangelical church on London Road is latest to open food bank

A new food bank opened this month at the UCKG HelpCentre on London Road, and in its first week handed out 106 bags of provisions to 47 people. The recipients were predominantly homeless or those unable to cook because of unsatisfactory accommodation or disability and ill-health.
Rajiva Nurse, the church’s community outreach representative in Croydon said, “There was a lot of excitement as we had been looking to do this for a long time.”
More than 20 of the volunteers who were involved in setting up and launching the food bank turned up on opening day.
The food that was handed out included individual donations from members of the church along with a donation from Greggs. People were particularly keen to receive readymade dishes and other food that did not need cooking.
Those receiving the food spoke frankly about their housing needs and family situations and were very considerate of others and mindful of what they took.
The food bank will be open from 11am until 1pm every Saturday. The organisers will be very pleased to receive donations to add to what the HelpCentre members give.
Anyone who would like to contribute is asked to email co.cro@uckg.com.
