E-Moo-gency services rescue pregnant cow on Farthing Downs

The steaks were high when the London Fire Brigade got an e-moo-gency call-out on Sunday morning to avoid udder chaos on Farthing Downs.

One of the herd of Sussex cattle that are part of an ecology project on the Downs, near Coulsdon, had fallen into a ditch on Ditches Lane and needed rescuing.

Station Commander Matt Leaver, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked swiftly to rescue a pregnant cow who was stuck on her side in a ditch.

“Working with a local vet, we used large animal rescue equipment, including ropes, strops and slings, to help the cow get back on her feet safely.”

A fire engine from Wallington and a specialist rescue unit from Lewisham attended the scene.

“She was checked over by the vet and thankfully, both mother and her unborn calf – who is due in January – were OK,” Leaver said.

“We would always encourage people to call the RSPCA in the first instance if they see an animal stuck or in distress. Firefighters love animals too and we are always happy to assist if our specialist equipment is required, as in this case.”

