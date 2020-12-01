Elmhurst footballers picked to play in schools’ World Cup

Two boys from a prep school in South Croydon have been picked to play for England in one of the world’s largest football tournaments.
Elmhurst School’s Javahn Woode (Year 6) and Daniel Kaminski (Year 5) were selected from 250 triallists to represent the Prep Schools’ Lions at the Gothia World Cup in Sweden in July 2021.
Each year, around 1,700 teams from 80 nations take part in the Gothia World Cup in Gothenburg, playing 4,500 matches on 110 pitches around the city.
Woode is a member of the under-11s academy at West Ham. Kaminski was selected, despite being a year younger than most of the boys in the squad. The boys were nominated by Phil Venier, the head of sport at Elmhurst School.
“I am absolutely delighted that both boys have been selected to represent the Prep Schools’ Lions,” Venier said. “It is amazing to know that out of 250 trialists not one but two Elmhurst School pupils were chosen.
“I knew that Javahn would be one to watch when he came first in the 60metre final of the Independent Schools’ Association national championships back in 2019.”
Tony Padfield, the school’s headteacher, said, “Sport plays a key role in the Elmhurst School life, providing our boys with teamwork and leadership opportunities which they can then apply back into their learning here at the school.
“I am so proud of the sporting success that the pupils at Elmhurst School have accomplished to date.
“This is a wonderful achievement and I wish both pupils the best of luck. We will be cheering them on at Elmhurst!”
Elmhurst, on South Park Hill Road, has around 170 pupils, aged from three to 11. It is part of the Bellevue Education group, which includes 21 schools based across Europe.
