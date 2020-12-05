12-year-old Ellis draws in the money to help Mind in Croydon

Twelve-year-old Ellis Jurado supports Mind in Croydon each year with fundraising events. This year he set himself an art challenge to produce 31 drawings in 31 days in October: he raised £1,250 online.

Ellis’s Mum, Lucie, said, “We knew that World Mental Health Awareness Day was October 10, so decided it was the perfect month for him to complete his ‘Inktober’ challenge.

“We set up an online fundraising page and hoped to raise £500 for Mind. Within the first eight days Ellis had already hit £500. So we increased the target to £1,000 and by October 31 and 31 fabulous drawings later, he managed to raise a whopping £1,250!”

This fantastic fundraising effort will go towards supporting the services that Mind in Croydon currently provides to people and families in Croydon, including social groups and activities, many of which have moved online during the covid-19 crisis.

Philippa Thompson, the chief executive at Mind in Croydon, said, “We are all so impressed and delighted with what Ellis has done to raise money to support people with mental health issues in Croydon.

“Good mental health often starts with kindness and hope, and that’s what Ellis has given to all of us.”

Mind in Croydon offers support services including advocacy, advice and information on benefits carers’ support, counselling, employment support, and various groups and activities which give people a chance to socialise and learn new skills.

For more information on Mind in Croydon and the mental health support services they provide visit www.mindincroydon.org.uk, contact us on 020 8668 2210 or email admin@mindincroydon.org.uk.

