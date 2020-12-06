Solicitors are offering businesses free contract advice

A Croydon-based firm of solicitors that specialises in employment law is providing a range of free services next month to assist businesses in updating their contracts and policies.

Martin Searle Solicitors employment law team’s Contracts and Handbook campaign will run throughout January to help employers introduce or update their contracts.

“The coronavirus pandemic has meant that most businesses have faced challenging times and may have had to change their workers’ terms or conditions to ensure their viability,” said a spokesperson for the firm.

“This is an opportunity for employers to ensure that all of their contracts and policies reflect their current working practices as well as protecting their business.”

This includes offering an audit service to employers to ensure that freelancers haven’t inadvertently become employees.

The employment law team will also advise on whether post-termination restrictions are required to protect the business after an employee or freelancer leaves. Free up-to-date grievance, disciplinary and capability policies will be provided when contracts are purchased.

Martin Searle Solicitors will be holding a free virtual seminar on “Everything You Need To Know About Contractual Terms and Policies” on Thursday January 21 from 1pm to 2pm. This is open to employers, HR professionals, and anyone responsible for providing and updating contracts and policies.

Fiona Martin, the firm’s head of employment law, said: “Many businesses fail to issue written contracts to their employees or contractors. This is not a problem when relationships are harmonious and an implied contract will arise based on custom and practice. But ambiguity can lead to disputes.”

Throughout January, the employment law team will provide a free half-hour telephone advice service for employers, hirers, employees and workers on workplace contractual rights and policies and procedures. This will include following the ACAS Code to ensure grievances and disciplinary procedures are fair.

“We often come across badly drafted contracts which are onerous for the employer. For example, contracts which contain disciplinary and grievance procedures mean that employers must follow these ‘to the letter’ to avoid breach of contract claims,” Martin said. “This is the case even where the individual has been employed for less than two years. We ensure these are set out in a separate policy.”

To support the campaign, Martin Searle Solicitors have produced a series of Factsheets, Case Studies, Top Tips and FAQs covering contractual obligations for employers, which can be accessed by clicking here.

For half an hour of free and confidential advice, call the contracts and policies legal advice line on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout January from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Throughout January, Martin Searle Solicitors will be offering a 10 per cent discount to businesses and organisations who need new employment contracts, freelancer contracts or updated policies. To find out more, call 01273 609911, email info@ms-solicitors.co.uk or visit www.ms-solicitors.co.uk.

