Take a butcher’s at this: 90-year-old George gets covid jab

George Dyer, aged 90, a retired butcher from Croydon, was the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine at Mayday Hospital this morning.
He is thought to be the first Londoner to be vaccinated against the deadly virus.
Dyer was interviewed by Sky News this morning. A hospital volunteer, he said he felt “very privileged” to be the first of the city’s 9 million residents to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.
“It’s terrific,” he said. He said that the vaccine made him feel as though “I’m about to be given a new lease of life.
“I miss people,” he said. “Being enclosed in your home you don’t see people.
“Fortunately I’ve got friends who telephone me so I keep in touch. But the mere thought of being able to walk round the shops – it’s lovely.
“I love Christmas time: going round the shops and listening to the music and seeing all the goodies.”
Croydon’s Mayday Hospital is one of 50 NHS hubs around the country where the vaccination process is being rolled out.
Dyer, and those others who have been called forward under the programme, will need to return in 21 days for a booster jab to complete their immunisation against covid-19. Dyer will then, for the first time in nine months, be able to meet up with friends and family once again.
The past year had been very challenging, Dyer said. “You just get on with life, don’t you?” he said.
“You know, I’m very fortunate in that I love music, I love jigsaw puzzles, I like reading, so I’m very fortunate.”
- 2010 to 2020: Inside Croydon has been delivering local community service and local community news for 10 years. To support independent local journalism in Croydon, please sign up today as a supporter. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News
- Inside Croydon named Journalist of the Year at 2018 Anna Kennedy Online Autism Heroes Awards
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: For three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Inside Croydon has been the source for award-winning nominations in Private Eye magazine’s annual celebration of civic cock-ups
- Inside Croydon had 1.6million pages viewed by 721,000 unique visitors in 2019
Why does insidercroydon continue to use the old name of Croydon University Hospital.
Because that is the name by which it is best known by most people.
And in case you hadn’t noticed, there is no such thing as Croydon University.
University Hospital because it undertakes post graduate training – in case you didn’t realise.
Indeed. But the fact remains: there is no such thing as Croydon University.
The by-line seems to be missing. I assume it’s by Min Smeet.