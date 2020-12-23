Axed! Retailer hit with £19,000 fines for under-age online sale

The council’s Trading Standards department has secured another prosecution against a business selling potentially a dangerous weapon to a child.

The latest conviction was brought against a Manchester firm that sold an axe online to a 13-year-old. It saw Topline Wholesale Ltd hit with fines and court costs totalling £19,170.

The council has now successfully prosecuted 16 businesses across the country under its trading standards team’s pilot clampdown against illegal online sales of weapons to children. The scheme is backed by the Home Office and National Trading Standards.

The latest case came after the test purchaser, a volunteer for the council, was able to buy the 1.85lb hand axe on eBay on March 20, 2019.

Under the Criminal Justice Act 1988, as amended by the Offensive Weapons Act 1996, it is illegal to sell an axe, knife, knife blade or razor blade to anyone under 18.

At a hearing in February 2019 Topline Wholesale Ltd was previously convicted for dealing in goods that do not comply with safety regulations under the Consumer Protection Act 1987 and a trademark offence under the Trade Marks Act 1994.

In this case, the court ordered Topline to pay a £8,500 fine plus £10,500 in full prosecution costs and a £170 victim surcharge.

David Wood, the council cabinet member responsible, said, “Too many young lives have been lost as a result of the online sales of dangerous weapons and I hope this prosecution sends the strongest possible message to retailers that they must put in place far tougher measures to restrict underage sales or they may be prosecuted.”

