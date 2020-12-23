Council services: check the Christmas opening times here

There are a range of changes to service opening times and provision over the Christmas and New Year period at Croydon Council, according to a somewhat tardy press release from the propaganda department at Fisher’s Folly.

Access Croydon and the council’s contact centres will be closed from Christmas Eve and reopen on Tuesday, December 29, and will then close on January 1.

Because of the covid restrictions, residents needing face-to-face support from Access Croydon will be offered pre-booked appointments with council staff as walk-in visits are not available at the current time. For more details call 020 8726 6000.

If you or someone else needs help with getting food, medicines or deliveries because of coronavirus then call the covid-19 helpline on 020 8604 7787 (Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 4pm) or visit www.croydon.gov.uk/public/coronavirus-covid-19-message-us

Croydon’s Family Justice Centre, helping victims of domestic abuse, will be closed from Christmas Eve but will reopen from Tuesday, December 29 to Thursday December 31. Normal service resumes from Monday January 4.

The Family Justice Centre is open from 10am to 4pm. For more details call 020 8688 0100. A 24-hour national domestic abuse hotline is available throughout the Christmas period on 0808 2000 247. In the event of an emergency call the police on 999.

All Croydon libraries will be closed from tomorrow, December 24, and those which have been operating since the lifting of the first coronavirus lockdown are due to reopen on January 4.

The borough’s digital library is open 24/7 providing access to thousands of e-books, e-audio, digital magazines, newspapers and comics, online reference databases and training courses.

For more details visit www.croydon.gov.uk/leisure/libraries/online-library

Parks and greenspaces remain open and accessible to the public throughout the Christmas period. The council has issued a covid-19 warning: “However, residents must take extra care to follow the social distancing guidelines and use hand sanitiser or wipes before or after touching any equipment. Please do not visit a park if you have any coronavirus symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.”

The Museum of Croydon remains closed.

Leisure centres and sports venues: Croydon Sports Arena, Monks Hill Sports Centre, Ashburton Hall and Purley Leisure Centre remain closed.

South Norwood Leisure Centre, Thornton Heath Leisure Centre, Waddon Leisure Centre and New Addington Leisure Centre will be opening at various times over the Christmas period. For opening hours visit www.better.org.uk/leisure-centre/london/croydon

Waste and recycling centres will be accepting items over the Christmas period. Factory Lane in Waddon, Fishers Farm in New Addington and Purley Oaks on Brighton Road will close from midday on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 26 and on New Year’s Day.

