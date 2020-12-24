‘The Exercisist’: Minster priest rescues Revel, the porky corgi

On parade: Father Joe Moore with Revel the corgi outside Buckingham Palace

A deacon at Croydon Minster who was ordained into the priesthood this week and moved to another parish will be remembered by parishioners and friends for his kindness in taking in a tubby corgi after the dog’s owner died.

On Sunday, Joe Moore – “Father Joe” as he has become known to regulars at the Minster – was ordained by the Anglican Bishop of Southwark, Rt Rev Christopher Chessun, in a service at St Christopher’s, Walworth.

Moore’s ordination had been delayed because of restrictions around covid-19.

Church service: Father Joe with Revel at the Minster

Moore studied religion, philosophy and ethics at King’s College London before training in the church at Durham, as well as spending eight weeks in a placement at a Papal seminary in Rome.

He is now to continue as a curate in the parish in Southwark.

But his parishioners and friends in Croydon will remember his kind and patient work with Revel, the porky corgi.

“When an elderly parishioner died, there was no one to take on their corgi.

“The dog was so overweight because it hadn’t been exercised.

“Father Joe had never had a dog before – but he soon found out how to get it healthy with plenty of walks.”

Inside Croydon has been unable to confirm whether, as a result of his hard work with Revel the corgi, Father Joe had become known as “The Exercisist”.

