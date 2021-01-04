Brigade warn against burning waste on wooden decking

Firefighters were kept busy again yesterday, with house blazes in Thornton Heath and Kenley.

In the case of one of the fires, it is believed to have started when the householders had domestic waste burning outside their home – on their wooden decking.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters fromPurley, Croydon and Addington were called to Woodhyrst Gardens in Kenley. The Brigade received the call at 1.31pm, and had the fire under control by 2.43pm.

Part of the ground floor and external fascia were damaged. There were no reported injuries.

Station Commander Richard Hamilton, who was at the scene, said: “The fire had spread from the decking into the house before crews arrived, but quick firefighting action prevented it spreading further.

“Burnt waste had been left on the wooden decking and caught light and spread to the house.

“If you are burning waste in your garden, you should do it well clear of buildings, garden sheds, hedges and decking and always keep a bucket of water or hosepipe nearby.

“You should also never leave it unattended. An adult should supervise it until it has burnt out and if it has to be left, dampen it with plenty of water.”

A separate incident, at a house in Headcorn PLace, needed six fire engines and about 40 firefighters.

The entire ground floor area of the house and part of the first floor was destroyed by the fire.

One woman left the property before the Brigade arrived and was attended to for the effects of smoke inhalation at the scene by London Ambulance crews. There were no other injuries reported.

The Brigade was called at 5.05pm and the fire was under control by 7.27pm. Crews from Croydon, West Norwood, Woodside and Mitcham fire stations attended.

The cause of the blaze is unknown. The fire is under investigation by the Brigade and Metropolitan Police.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

Inside Croydon: 3million pages views in 2020, viewed by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

