Croydon A&E doctor acclaimed in Hail Your Heroes awards

The lead doctor at Mayday Hospital’s emergency department has been named “Top Doc” in a national newspaper’s “Hail Your Heroes” awards.
Dr Mayank Agarwal helped the hospital care for thousands of people needing emergency treatment during the covid-19 crisis.
And he did so while putting his own health at risk, despite being advised to shield during the initial coronavirus lockdown as he has a lung condition.
Nominated by his wife Chandi, a GP in Sutton, Dr Agarwal has worked tirelessly to protect the public and support his emergency care team, despite suffering his own personal loss, and all whilst balancing family life with their two children, aged 9 and 14.
“We are right at the coalface in the emergency department, treating people with all conditions, not just coronavirus,” Dr Agarwal, 47, said.
“This is a once in a lifetime crisis and we have needed to pull out all the stops. I could not be more proud of how we have risen to the challenge in Croydon and I will share this award with my whole team.”
An emergency consultant in Croydon since 2011, according to the Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, Dr Agarwal has helped the hospital care for more than 1,500 people with covid-19, at the same time as keeping services running for anyone needing urgent and emergency treatment for anyone needing care for other conditions.
At the height of the first wave, Dr Agarwal also suffered his own personal loss when his father died after a short illness.
Dr Agarwal said, “The personal loss for people has been huge. For many, covid-19 can have mild symptoms, but for some it has very serious complications. We were seeing patients that were much sicker than I was. This is the job we trained for, to care for people when they need us the most, so I chose to stay and support my team. We are in this together.
“After six months, I am just grateful that I’ve been able to travel to India to lay my father to rest.”
Dr Nnenna Osuji, Medical Director at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, said: “Mayank is an incredible physician and amazing person. We are fortunate to have him on our team. His dedication to his patients and colleagues is testament to how much we care in Croydon, and across the wider NHS.
“This pandemic has tested us like never before, but we are rising above it to care for our community because of people like Mayank and his team.”
The Hail Your Heroes awards were run by the Sunday edition of a Murdoch-owned tabloid, and given to frontline workers and volunteers with their efforts throughout the pandemic.
Good work, Doc!
His dedication must reflect, and the much-deserved Award embody, the massive efforts of all front line doctors, nurses, carers, health visitors and support staff on the NHS and in the public and private Caring sector, who have been putting their health AND THEIR LIVES at risk during the last year and who will contunue to do for the coming year at least, in caring for us, the public.
It is up to us to look after the health of those who look after us when we are sick from Covid.
Wearing a mask is a key part of respect and care for our carers.
Which is why I am still aghast about, and disgusted at, the huge number of people without a mask or face covering that enter and spend time in the shop, when I am in one of the local smaller food shops in my own South Croydon area.
I haven’t used a bus since the pasting I got from anti-mask apologists a few months back in Inside Croydon. Not because of the pasting, but because (in spite of my wishing to use and support public transport), there are far too many people still using the buses who disdain the rules about mask-wearing, and seem to think that it applies to others, not them.
What hardship is it, really, to suffer wearing a mask or visor for the average 30 minutes of the typical shop trip, bus journey? I am retired so don’t have to use public transport to go to work. Many users have to do so.
My guess is that very few people really have a psychological phobia of wearing a mask, facial pain, nor have such acute breathing difficulties that they could not put up with wearing a mask for that 30 minute or so duration of being inside a shop, or on a bus, tram or train.
Anyone who doesn’t wear a mask in such situations, must surely be aware by now about the real risk of them passing on the virus to their fellow passengers, and in particular, the day-in, day-out exposure that health professionals experience.
I really think that people should care about doing all they can to minimise spreading the virus. Wearing a mask when in shops or transport is not a hardship… and saves lives, and saves our hospitals from being total overwhelmed.
Care for the Carers. Wear your mask. Respect others as we would wish to be respected.
Please !