Croydon A&E doctor acclaimed in Hail Your Heroes awards

The lead doctor at Mayday Hospital’s emergency department has been named “Top Doc” in a national newspaper’s “Hail Your Heroes” awards.

Dr Mayank Agarwal helped the hospital care for thousands of people needing emergency treatment during the covid-19 crisis.

And he did so while putting his own health at risk, despite being advised to shield during the initial coronavirus lockdown as he has a lung condition.

Nominated by his wife Chandi, a GP in Sutton, Dr Agarwal has worked tirelessly to protect the public and support his emergency care team, despite suffering his own personal loss, and all whilst balancing family life with their two children, aged 9 and 14.

“We are right at the coalface in the emergency department, treating people with all conditions, not just coronavirus,” Dr Agarwal, 47, said.

“This is a once in a lifetime crisis and we have needed to pull out all the stops. I could not be more proud of how we have risen to the challenge in Croydon and I will share this award with my whole team.”

An emergency consultant in Croydon since 2011, according to the Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, Dr Agarwal has helped the hospital care for more than 1,500 people with covid-19, at the same time as keeping services running for anyone needing urgent and emergency treatment for anyone needing care for other conditions.

At the height of the first wave, Dr Agarwal also suffered his own personal loss when his father died after a short illness.

Dr Agarwal said, “The personal loss for people has been huge. For many, covid-19 can have mild symptoms, but for some it has very serious complications. We were seeing patients that were much sicker than I was. This is the job we trained for, to care for people when they need us the most, so I chose to stay and support my team. We are in this together. “After six months, I am just grateful that I’ve been able to travel to India to lay my father to rest.”

Dr Nnenna Osuji, Medical Director at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, said: “Mayank is an incredible physician and amazing person. We are fortunate to have him on our team. His dedication to his patients and colleagues is testament to how much we care in Croydon, and across the wider NHS.

“This pandemic has tested us like never before, but we are rising above it to care for our community because of people like Mayank and his team.”

The Hail Your Heroes awards were run by the Sunday edition of a Murdoch-owned tabloid, and given to frontline workers and volunteers with their efforts throughout the pandemic.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

Inside Croydon: 3million pages views in 2020, viewed by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

