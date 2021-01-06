‘Extremely serious’: Croydon’s 600 new covid cases every day

The coronavirus situation in Croydon “is extremely serious”, according to an internal email sent by the council’s director of public health last night.

The email from Rachel Flowers, sent to councillors and seen by Inside Croydon, explained that by 6pm yesterday there were 244 people in Mayday Hospital receiving treatment for coronavirus.

Writing on the day that London went into lockdown for the third time since last March, Flowers explained, “Our covid-19 incidence rate is now 964.5 cases per 100,000 – higher than the London average for the first time – and I am seeing around 600 new cases every day.

“The situation has escalated rapidly in the last few weeks and unless we act now, we risk more people becoming ill, our hospital becoming overwhelmed and ultimately, sadly, more loss of life.

“It is vital that we all follow the national restrictions – stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives. This is the most important thing we can do to reduce transmission of the virus in our borough and keep Croydon safe.

“The national lockdown means we must not leave our homes except for essential reasons.”

And Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has also issued a public message in which he emphasised that there are more people in the capital’s hospitals today than at the previous peak of the outbreak last April.

“This lockdown is essential to save lives and protect our NHS,” Mayor Khan said.

“More people will get sick if we don’t act now. Only leave home if you have a legally permitted reason to do so. Socialising with people who you don’t live with or who aren’t in your support bubble is not permitted and all universities and schools are remote-only for the majority of students and children.

“I will continue to call on the government to provide greater support for businesses and to extend the furlough scheme to provide people with the stability they desperately need. “There are further measures the government needs to take to slow the spread of this deadly disease. They must make face coverings mandatory outdoors, provide more rigorous testing and implement strict quarantine rules at our borders and airports.

“I know that this is tough, many of us are growing weary of the constant changes to our everyday lives. But despite the dark days ahead, London will stay strong. The covid-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel – and I will continue to urge the government to rapidly accelerate its rollout.

“This won’t last forever.”

