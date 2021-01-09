East Croydon’s canopy repairs see tram services disrupted

Posted on January 9, 2021 by

The glass canopy at the front of East Croydon Station has shown itself to be fragile in high winds

Works are to be carried out by Network Rail at East Croydon Station overnight and through Sunday to repair and replace damaged parts of the glass canopy over the pedestrian area on George Street.

It is the second time in less than a year that the canopy has needed significant repair work, after storm-force winds last February broke the glass panels.

The repairs will see tram services disrupted from 8pm tonight until “start of traffic” on Monday, January 11.

According to Transport for London, trams will not run between:

  • East Croydon and New Addington
  • East Croydon and Elmers End
  • East Croydon and Beckenham Junction

TfL say, “Trams will not serve the East Croydon stop itself and will run non-stop between Wellesley Road and George Street.

“Trams will continue to run every 10 minutes on the rest of the network. There will be a normal service between Wimbledon and the town centre loop.”

And TfL reminds those using public transport during the national coronavirus lockdown, “You must wear a face covering over your nose and mouth for your entire journey, unless you are exempt.”

For more information on TfL tram services, click here.

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in East Croydon, TfL, Tramlink and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply