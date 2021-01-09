East Croydon’s canopy repairs see tram services disrupted

Works are to be carried out by Network Rail at East Croydon Station overnight and through Sunday to repair and replace damaged parts of the glass canopy over the pedestrian area on George Street.

It is the second time in less than a year that the canopy has needed significant repair work, after storm-force winds last February broke the glass panels.

The repairs will see tram services disrupted from 8pm tonight until “start of traffic” on Monday, January 11.

According to Transport for London, trams will not run between:

East Croydon and New Addington

East Croydon and Elmers End

East Croydon and Beckenham Junction

TfL say, “Trams will not serve the East Croydon stop itself and will run non-stop between Wellesley Road and George Street.

“Trams will continue to run every 10 minutes on the rest of the network. There will be a normal service between Wimbledon and the town centre loop.”

And TfL reminds those using public transport during the national coronavirus lockdown, “You must wear a face covering over your nose and mouth for your entire journey, unless you are exempt.”

For more information on TfL tram services, click here.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

Inside Croydon: 3million pages views in 2020, viewed by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

