Everything in the garden waste is rosy, as service resumes

Well, that bit of the coronavirus emergency, with staff off sick or isolating, didn’t last long.

Just a week after suspending the rubbish contractor Veolia’s garden waste collection service, Croydon Council yesterday announced that the service is to resume.

The announcement can surely have had nothing to do with the bankrupt council having it pointed out to them that, when you take payments of £65 per year from thousands of households around the borough, you enter into a contract with them which demands that you provide that service.

Nor can it have anything to do with criticism of the cackhanded manner in which the council’s communications department failed to… well… communicate the problems that the Veolia garden waste staff were having.

And it certainly has absolutely nothing to do with Croydon Tories saying that they were going to “investigate” the circumstances of the suspension of the service.

Croydon suspended the garden waste service on January 6. The council never bothered emailing its customers this decision, nor do anything as obvious as tweet the situation to their 21,000 followers.

But yesterday, the council’s official Twitter account broadcast to anyone who might be interested: “Our garden waste crews are back on the road!

“Please leave your bins out on your scheduled collection day and we will collect any extra waste. We’re still operating with a reduced workforce due to covid-19, but we hope to have more staff back next week. Thanks for your patience.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

