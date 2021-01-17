Doggy day care centre to pamper pooches in Woodcote Green

The pampered pets of Croydon and Sutton are in for a new treat, with a new doggy day care centre opening at Woodcote Green.

Bruce’s is due to open at the Dobbies Garden Centre on Woodmansterne Lane next month, when among the various services it will be offering is air-conditioned mini-buses to pick-up and drop-off the pooches of Brixton, Dulwich and Norwood, to whisk them off in luxury for their away-day at the centre. The dogs can listen to soothing piped classical music while being transported across south London. And no, we’re not barking… this is seriously something that is on offer.

Bruce’s say that their philosophy for what they call “doggy day care with a difference” is, “unleashing happiness and enriching the lives of dogs and their families”.

The business was founded in 2008 by Bruce Casalis, who sits on the board of directors for the Pet Industry Federation and has acted as an advisor for DEFRA, the Dogs Trust and RSPCA. Woodcote Green will be Bruce’s sixth centre, adding to the likes of Cobham, Oxshott and Tunbridge Wells, and is their first in Greater London.

According to Bruce’s, their day care “isn’t just about care for your dog while you work, it’s about providing them with stimulating and social play”.

When opened, the Woodcote Green centre will be split between Agility Adventures, featuring agility obstacles to unlock the doggy senses, Curiosity Corner with a sensory zone and open spaces to run and play with canine companions, and Tiny Town, an area for smaller breeds to mix with confidence.

They also offer a Puppy Preschool area where younger dogs can play and learn social skills.

The company says, “Every pooch also gets an allocated carer who is fluent in dog to bond with and to devote individual one-on-one time during their days at the centre.

“Customers will also benefit from the bow-wow factor of the Bruce’s app, which allows them to receive pictures of their four-legged friends living it up at the day care centre, easily update bookings and receive automated alerts in real-time.”

Casalis said, “We are excited to be bringing Bruce’s doggy day care services to the pups of Woodcote Green and can’t wait to become part of the canine community here.”

Apparently, with the surge in families buying puppies since the first lockdown, bookings at Bruce’s have been going through the … woof.

“The Bruce’s ethos is to unleash happiness and enrich the lives of dogs in our care. There has been great demand for doggy day care services since lockdown, when many families brought home new dogs and it’s heartening that new owners are committed to their pets’ wellbeing.”

A one-day package at Bruce’s costs from £18, “sleepovers” from £22 and getting the luxury Bruce’s bus to fetch (and carry) your dog, is extra. If you drop and collect your own pet to the centre for just one day per week, the monthly fee is £149 – about £35 per day. “Prices are based on how many regular days per week you book,” say Bruce’s. “The minimum is one.”

To find out more about Bruce’s doggy day care visit www.brucesdoggydaycare.co.uk or call 0345 835 7000.

