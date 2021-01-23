Rail operator socks it to charities with their feet-warmers

As the covid-19 crisis continues make another crisis – poverty – worse, Govia Thameslink Railway has worked with local charities across its network for its annual Great Sock Appeal campaign, to support homeless people over the winter.

In south London, GTR joined forces Spires just before Christmas, and through a series of fundraising activity has raised enough funds to donate 693 pairs of socks to the charity.

The Spires Centre has been working with homeless and disadvantaged people from Merton, Wandsworth and Lambeth for 30 years. Their primary aim is to help people move from a life on the streets to a viable, independent life with sustainable work.

“The collaborative effort from GTR to make this campaign impactful for our community has been truly heartwarming,” said Spires chief executive Nigel Carpenter.

“Small items like socks often go unnoticed but they have a fundamental impact on someone’s warmth during these tough winter months.”

Katherine Cox, CSR Manager at GTR, said, “We’re very proud of the collective effort in making this campaign a success, and the real difference that it makes to someone experiencing homelessness.”

