Dogged charity has fresh approach to reduce loneliness

A charity has been launched in Croydon aiming to reduce social isolation and loneliness for the over-55s – by using dogs.

CareDogs pairs people aged 55 and over with suitable canine companions. The charity hopes to address the growing problem of social isolation while increasing the adoption rate of older dogs from rescue centres and shelters around the capital.

According to Age UK, the number of over-50s experiencing loneliness is set to reach 2million by 2025, a 49 per cent increase in 10 years.

They say that, of people aged 55 and over, 1-in-8 only get to speak to someone on no more than four days a week.

CareDogs is now ready to invite potential adopters to register their interest via the charity’s website.

Having owned a number of rescue dogs, CareDogs founder Delphine Chui felt they could be put to good, friendly use, something backed up by research from the Blue Cross, which found that a pet is a great source of comfort, companionship and motivation for their owners, helping us live mentally healthier lives.

“I’ve experienced first-hand the many ways a canine companion can improve your mental and emotional wellbeing,” Chui said.

“It’s our goal to bring those benefits to the people in society who need it most.

“CareDogs aims to contribute to a healthier and happier society by working to increase the number of older rescue dog adoptions, and by reducing loneliness and social isolation in older people through companionship and an all-important community support network.”

The volunteer-run charity works in partnership with rescues to arrange suitable dog adoptions.

CareDogs are inviting people to either register themselves or someone they know who they think could benefit from the addition of a rescue dog into their life.

For more information, please visit the CareDogs website or email hello@caredogs.org.uk.

