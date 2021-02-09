Purley’s 117-year-old fountain is back in working order

Purley BID has completed their restoration project for the water fountain located in the gardens of Purley Library.

The fountain has been a Purley landmark for more than 100 years, and now it is back in full working order.

The Business Improvement District team started discussions with the council, which owns and runs the library, in the summer of 2019. Careful consideration had to be given due to the Grade II-listed status of the library.

Contractors Clearwater Ponds and Landscaping were hired by Purley BID to undertake the restoration, alongside Delta Power, which handled the electrical supply.

“We are delighted to restore the water fountain, it’s a fantastic piece of Purley heritage,” said Purley BID’s Catherine Garrad.

“It’s wonderful to have it back in working order. Thanks to the dedication of the team we worked with in making the dreams of restoring this historic monument become reality.”

The water fountain was commissioned in 1904 to celebrate the reign of Queen Victoria. Originally situated at Purley Cross, as improvements to the town’s roadway took place, the fountain was relocated not once, but twice.

It was in 1983 that the Purley Rotary Club conducted the last restoration of the fountain and relocated to its current site in the library gardens.

Purley BID will announce details of an official event to celebrate the restoration of the Purley fountain once covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

