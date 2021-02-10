‘Surge testing’ for South African variant starts in Streatham

Lambeth today began carrying out “surge testing” for the South African variant of covid-19 in Streatham.

It is the second area bordering Croydon to be subject to surge testing in a week, following cases of the South African variant being found in Pollards Hill.

On-the-spot doorstep tests, home testing kits and mobile testing will be deployed in Streatham. The Department of Health said the move will help “control and suppress the spread” of the variant.

People in areas with postcodes SE27 0, SE27 9 and SW16 2, are “strongly encouraged” to take a coronavirus test, even if they are not showing symptoms, health officials said.

People in Streatham are told to further limit the time they spend away from home.

Lambeth Council said today: “This is to help us track any potential cases after a case of the variant of covid-19, that was first identified in South Africa, was discovered in the area.”

There is no evidence that the South Africa variant causes more serious illness for the vast majority of people who become infected.

Public Health England said 170 cases of the South African variant had been identified so far, including 18 that are not linked to travel.

