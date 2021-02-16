Purrrrley Way store hands £2,000 over to Croydon cat charity

Cats Protection Croydon received a surprise donation of £2,000 over the weekend to help provide for pets in its care during the pandemic.

The donation was made by Support Adoption For Pets – the UK’s largest grant-giving animal charity started by Pets At Home – to recognise the tireless efforts and hard work at Cats Protection Croydon since the covid-19 pandemic began.

In total, the charity is giving away nearly £600,000 to rescue centres up and down the country, to help them look after the animals in their care as the financial hardship of covid-19 continues.

Cats Protection Croydon is partnered with Croydon Pets at Home store through Support Adoption For Pets’ Charity of the Year programme and through this received a total of £3,531.43 in 2020.

To continue to raise funds throughout the year, Support Adoption For Pets holds various fundraising activities such as its Summer Fundraiser and Santa Paws campaigns, encouraging donations online and in-store.

Support Adoption For Pets charity manager, Amy Angus, said: “Our message was simple over Valentine’s weekend and it’s one that we’re really passionate about as a charity.

“We’re here to share the love and surprising Cats Protection Croydon with a donation of £2,000 meant the world to them.

“The impact of covid-19 is monumental and rescue centres continue to fall under real pressure. We’re reaching out to provide them with much needed financial help and to do our best to ensure that abandoned pets are given a second chance of happiness.

“Not only has the charity surprised rescues with nearly £600,000 but we have also increased our emergency grant programme by £400,00 so rescues can apply for funding during these difficult times.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006. Since then, as well as Cats Protection Croydon, it has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK. In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in Pets at Home stores.

For more information, and to make a donation, please visit: https://www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/support-us/donate/

To apply for a grant, please visit: https://www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/grant-programme/

