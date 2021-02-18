Whitgift School offers tributes to former head David Raeburn

A private family funeral service is to be held this afternoon for David Raeburn, a former headmaster at Whitgift School and Oxford University academic.

Raeburn died at Abingdon Hospital on February 1. He was 93 years old.

He was head at Whitgift from 1970 to 1991. Prior to taking charge of the South Croydon independent school, Raeburn had been head at Beckenham and Penge Grammar, and after he retired he spent nearly 20 years tutoring Classics at New College, Oxford.

The school reports receiving a large number of tributes from former pupils and colleagues who remember Raeburn with fondness and gratitude.

“David was held in very high esteem by very many of his former pupils and colleagues, of whom a small number are still here at Whitgift: many others followed him into teaching and indeed headship,” an announcement on the school website says.

“In his time, David expanded the school, overseeing the building of the science and design buildings. His close concern for and regard for pupils was evident throughout his life and retirement.”

One tribute paid at a class reunion held in 2018, and attended by Raeburn as the guest of honour, said, “The level of affection for him was a remarkable endorsement of the respect with which he is held and recognition of the rounded, liberal and ethical education that he sought for his students.”

There will be a memorial service to celebrate David Raeburn’s life arranged in due course.

But those wishing to view today’s service remotely can do so via www.obitus.com, logging in with the username Sove0366 and password 632170.

The service will be recorded and will be available online through the same link for 28 days after the funeral has taken place for anybody who may find the timing is an issue.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

