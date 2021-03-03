Thornton Heath ‘boosted’ by Camilla’s vaccination centre visit

Health service workers, volunteers and those Thornton Heath locals arriving at a local church for their coronavirus vaccination appointment at lunchtime today were given an added boost when the Duchess of Cornwall turned up on a visit to see the operation in action.

St Paul’s Church, on St Paul’s Road, has been closed for worship since January, as part of the lockdown precautions. But it is being used by the NHS as an emergency vaccination centre in the middle of one of the most ethnically diverse areas in the borough.

According to sources in Croydon NHS, the royal visit was intended to make “the case for lack of uptake in certain groupings”.

Croydon councillors and other local leaders have publicly stressed the need for all residents to have the vaccination, following some resistance to the treatment from some sections of the BAME community.

Another local, whose parents had already been vaccinated at St Paul’s, said, “The staff are wonderful and diligent and caring. Nice to see them get recognition for their hard work.”

The St Paul’s centre has delivered more than 10,000 doses of the vaccine since it began its operations on January 13.

During her visit, Duchess Camilla spoke of her 99-year-old father-in-law, the Duke of Edinburgh, who has been in hospital for two weeks, being treated for a heart condition. In response to expressions of concern for the Duke’s health, Camilla said he was slowly recovering, though the treatment “hurts at moments”, and that the Royal Family is “keeping their fingers crossed”.

News and photographs from the Duchess’s visit to Thornton Heath were tweeted at lunchtime by Dr Agnelo Fernandes, a Thornton Heath GP and the chair of the South-West London CCG, the commissioning body which has overseen the rapid and efficient roll-out of vaccinations in the borough.

Dr Fernandes called the royal visit a “wonderful boost to GP covid vaccination site”.

The royal visit to Croydon follows the news that yesterday, a 49-year-old failed politician received his jab.

Lord Barwell of Croydon, the former Croydon Central MP Gavin Barwell, tweeted his thanks to those who had made it possible for him to receive the vaccination so soon, and before many front-line workers and volunteers, teachers and those in their 50s and even some in the 60s.

“I’m not at high risk of serious illness,” his lordship admitted.

Challenged on how his lordship had been called for the jab so soon, the sometime chief of staff to the Prime Minister speculated that it may have been because he had cancer when a child, and therefore had an “underlying” condition.

Of course, it could also be because Barwell is a Conservative peer.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. S een by 1.4million unique visitors

Content on this site is also licensed via Ping! News. To access content for copying in full or in part, please visit https://pingnews.uk/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

